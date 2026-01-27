THIS is the moment terrace furniture sent flying from a high-rise building in Gibraltar today as Storm Joseph batters the region with hurricane-force winds.

A video from local resident Denny Victor shows tables and chairs being ripped from a balcony on the luxury Eurocity residential complex, falling more than 60 metres to the ground.

The heavy furniture smashed violently onto the pavement below, but miraculously no pedestrians were passing at the time and no injuries have been reported.

The incident occurred this morning as the Rock faces a Severe Weather Warning, with gusts reaching up to 110km/h (60 knots) in exposed areas.

The chaotic weather has forced the Royal Gibraltar Police to close Hardings Way near the university due to loose structures and dangerous debris, while the government has issued a ‘stay at home’ warning.

Traffic was also diverted at the Edinburgh Estate after parts of the Bishop Canilla House building began to detach and fall into the street.

Across the border in Spain, the storm has effectively shut down the Strait of Gibraltar.

All ferry crossings between Algeciras, Tarifa, Ceuta and Tangier have been cancelled since 5.00am.

The Port of Algeciras has banned heavy goods vehicles from entering the facilities since yesterday evening because the waiting areas are completely full.

Port authorities also ordered ships anchored in the bay to head out to sea to ride out the storm safely.

Despite Aemet issuing an Orange alert for coastal risks and Yellow warnings for wind and rain, schools in the Campo de Gibraltar remained open today.

The decision has sparked fury among parents, who faced a chaotic school run dodging fallen branches and overturned bins.

Many pointed out that classes were suspended in November 2024 for less severe weather.

Emergency services in Andalucia have advised residents to avoid all car journeys unless strictly necessary.

Forecasts suggest the worst of the wind was expected to hit between 10.00am and 1.00pm, with heavy rain of up to 50mm predicted over the next 24 hours.

