British fugitive arrested over horror Marbella shooting that put children’s lives ‘at serious risk’

A BRITISH fugitive wanted over a terrifying Marbella shooting that put children’s lives “at serious risk” has been captured in Colombia.

Polemos Michael George was dramatically arrested by Colombian police on January 1 at Jose Maria Cordova Airport, near Medellin.

George had been on the run since August 16, 2023, when he allegedly opened fire at a bar in Marbella, spraying bullets at several people — including children.

Spanish authorities have been hunting the gunman over charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms.

Colombian National Police director William Rincon confirmed the arrest on X, saying: “The man arrested was wanted for events that took place on 16 August 2023 in Marbella near Malaga when he shot at several people, including minors, putting the lives of those present at serious risk.”

He added: “Crime has no refuge. Justice reaches everywhere.”

Chilling police footage shows George being escorted for fingerprinting and a mugshot moments after his arrest.

Authorities confirmed Interpol had issued a global Red Notice for the suspect.

His capture followed close cooperation between Spanish, British and Colombian law enforcement agencies, Rincon said.

