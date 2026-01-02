MALAGA’S Monday Reyes Magos parade will hopefully go ahead despite threats of rain from the weather forecast but things could still change – here’s all you need to know.

While neighbouring towns are rearranging their street parades due to similar threats, Malaga is standing firm and keeping their parade on Monday.

The city’s spectacle should begin at 6pm and see 20,000 kilos of sweets and chocolates be thrown from 13 floats that will move through the streets.

‘This is one of the most anticipated events of the year, especially for children,’ said Teresa Porras, the councilor for operative services, beaches and festivals.

If all goes as planned, the three kings will depart from the Alcazaba at 5pm on Monday and travel to the City Hall where they will be greeted by Porras, the Mayor and the rest of the City Council.

Then a letter to the kings will be read by Yasmina Ballesta, the children’s mayor who is a student at Escuelas Ave Maria that represents the city’s young people.

The main event, however, comes after this greeting and speech – a parade leaves that features 1,000 participants on floats accompanied by musical groups leaves the City Hall and travels through Malaga.

Upon reaching the Cathedral, the parade pauses as an offering is presented to Jesus who is represented in a Nativity scene created by Eventos con Historia.

This handing over of a gift is accompanied by the University of Malaga Choir’s children’s vocal group.

After stopping at the Cathedral the parade will continue: it will move through Plaza General Torrijos, Paseo del Parque, Plaza de la Marina, Alameda Principal, Puente de Tetuan, Nazareno del Paso, Hilera, Puente de la Esperanza, Prim, Atarazanas, Puerta del Mar, Alameda Principal, Plaza de la Marina, Cortina del Muelle, and ultimately end at Malaga City Hall.

While the plans may change depending on the weather, Porras is hoping that the parade will go ahead on Monday as planned.

The Emisario Real, who represent the Reyes Magos echoed these words in their message which said: ‘It’s possible that a few drops of rain might fall on the day of the parade. But it wouldn’t be the first or last time we’ve gotten wet.’

The message went on to speak of how the kings will bring ‘gifts for young and old alike’ and wish ‘love, magic and peace’ to all children in Malaga and around the world.

If heavy rainfall does however hit the city, the Council will do their best to organise a welcome meeting in the town hall or Cathedral for the kings.

Officials encourage locals to regularly check social media where updates will be provided if plans are changed.

