High-speed police chase with drunk driver ends in terrifying crash on Costa del Sol during red weather alert

A DRUNK driver was arrested on the Costa del Sol after a wild high-speed police chase ended in a terrifying smash in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The suspect, behind the wheel of a grey Vauxhall Zafira and allegedly driving without a licence, is said to have torn along a Malaga motorway at speeds of more than 180km/h before ploughing into a police car and crashing onto a roundabout in Benalmadena, south of Torremolinos.

Both the driver and a passenger were rushed to hospital following the wreck, although the extent of their injuries has not yet been confirmed.

According to SUR, the drama began at around 1.30am in Malaga city when the car tried to flee a police patrol on Avenida Valle Inclan, despite a red severe weather alert being in force for heavy rain and storms.

In treacherous conditions, the driver allegedly tore through the La Palmilla neighbourhood at high speed before racing onto the A-7 motorway towards Benalmadena, with officers in pursuit.

Local police then joined the chase as the vehicle hurtled towards the town.

The pursuit came to a violent end on Avenida Garcia Lorca, where the suspect smashed into a police vehicle, lost control and crashed on a roundabout.

He has since been arrested and now faces a string of charges, including drink-driving, driving without a licence, reckless endangerment, and assaulting police officers.

