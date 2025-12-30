Police arrest woman on Madrid airport plane for stealing coat at security control

A WOMAN was carted off a plane at Madrid airport after stealing a coat from a conveyor belt tray at security control.

Passengers who had boarded an Iberia flight to Palma de Mallorca witnessed Guardia Civil officers walking down the aisle looking for the thief.

The travellers had gone through security at around 5pm on Friday, leaving their belongings in trays, as they passed through the metal detector arch.

One of the group complained that a coat had ‘mysteriously disappeared’ and it was impossible for it to have fallen off a tray or be taken in error.

The Guardia Civil reviewed the security camera footage and found a woman dressed in a white top stealing the coat, and then calmly walking to the boarding gate area.

All of the passengers were on the plane and ready for take-off when the captain made a tannoy announcement that the Guardia were going to enter the cabin to try to identify a passenger.

Two officers passed by the seated travellers until they reached the woman who was in the CCTV images.

Immediately she reportedly shouted: “Look, I’ve found a coat on the ground.”

She was taken off the plane for questioning and missed the flight.

