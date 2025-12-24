24 Dec, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Dec, 2025 @ 08:00
···
1 min read

Opportunist thief, 72, finds wallet containing €3.5k and doesn’t hand it in at Mallorca airport

by
Opportunist thief, 72, finds wallet containing €3.5k and tries to keep it at Mallorca airport
GUARDIA CIVIL OUTSIDE PALMA AIRPORT

A DISHONEST man found a wallet stashed with cash at Palma Airport and tried to keep it before he was caught by the Guardia Civil.

The 72-year-old Spaniard has been arrested for theft after pocketing €3,500.

He admitted to officers that he threw the empty wallet into a bathroom rubbish bin and kept the money.

READ MORE:

GUARDIA OFFICERS, PALMA AIRPORT

A passenger passing through airport security control on Sunday told authorities that he had lost his wallet.

Guardia officers interviewed the man and took a look at CCTV footage of the area.

It showed him dropping the wallet as he passed through the security arch used to scan for metal and dangerous objects.

An elderly traveller behind him picked it up and kept it for himself.

Cameras caught him red-handed and officers intercepted him while he was waiting to board a flight for the Spanish mainland.

The deception continued however when he said it only contained €1,500, with officers knowing it contained a lot more money.

They found the wallet- empty- in the bathroom trash can and asked the 72-year-old if he was telling the truth.

He then produced an extra €500 that he had stashed in his jacket pocket.

The numbers still did not add up and a full search was carried out with the rest of the stolen cash in another pocket and also in his wallet.

Click here to read more Mallorca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Market Response After U.S. Policy Decision Signals Shift in Risk Assets

Previous Story

Market Response After U.S. Policy Decision Signals Shift in Risk Assets

Latest from Balearic Islands

Related Articles

Go toTop