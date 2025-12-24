Opportunist thief, 72, finds wallet containing €3.5k and doesn’t hand it in at Mallorca airport

A DISHONEST man found a wallet stashed with cash at Palma Airport and tried to keep it before he was caught by the Guardia Civil.

The 72-year-old Spaniard has been arrested for theft after pocketing €3,500.

He admitted to officers that he threw the empty wallet into a bathroom rubbish bin and kept the money.

GUARDIA OFFICERS, PALMA AIRPORT

A passenger passing through airport security control on Sunday told authorities that he had lost his wallet.

Guardia officers interviewed the man and took a look at CCTV footage of the area.

It showed him dropping the wallet as he passed through the security arch used to scan for metal and dangerous objects.

An elderly traveller behind him picked it up and kept it for himself.

Cameras caught him red-handed and officers intercepted him while he was waiting to board a flight for the Spanish mainland.

The deception continued however when he said it only contained €1,500, with officers knowing it contained a lot more money.

They found the wallet- empty- in the bathroom trash can and asked the 72-year-old if he was telling the truth.

He then produced an extra €500 that he had stashed in his jacket pocket.

The numbers still did not add up and a full search was carried out with the rest of the stolen cash in another pocket and also in his wallet.

