A KIND hearted citizen handed in a wallet worth almost €1,000 to Local Police in Malaga.

The wallet contained €930 cash alongside important documentation.

It was found in the centre of Malaga city and was promptly handed over to police carrying out special Halloween patrols.

It was returned to the owner, a woman from Reus, Zaragoza by Local Police in Catalonia.

The woman was reportedly ‘very happy and thankful’ to be reunited with her belongings.

