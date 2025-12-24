Christmas food shopping basket costs on average 5% more this year in Spain

FESTIVE food costs have risen by an average of 5.1% in Spain this Christmas compared to 2024, according to the OCU consumer organisation.

Seven key items in the OCU’s Christmas basket have reached record price levels.

The annual food price study tracks 16 popular festive food goods across municipal markets, supermarkets and hypermarkets in Albacete, Bilbao, Madrid, Malaga, Sevilla and Valencia.

READ MORE:

FOOD PRICE HIKE

The first check on prices were carried out in late November.

Out of 16 key Christmas basket products, 12 were more expensive than a year earlier.

Roast beef and oysters saw the biggest hike, both up by 19%.

Baby eels, barnacles and red cabbage kept last year’s prices while the biggest fall was for capon- down by 16%.

The OCU’s survey has seen a 57% increase in prices over the last decade.

Lamb and clams have gone up close to 100% since 2015, while sea bream prices have risen by almost 200%.

‘Half of the food items included in the OCU Christmas basket are now more expensive than ever,’ the study stated.

Products at record highs include suckling lamb, roast beef, turkey, cured ham, pineapple, pomegranate and oysters.

This consistent and substantial rise in prices for essential Christmas foods is deemed ‘unsustainable for most households’ by the OCU.

It suggest consumers should plan carefully and consider purchasing non-perishable items in advance, where possible, as a counter to Xmas season price hikes.

Click here to read more Food & Drink News from The Olive Press.