Cult tricked members with expensive animal sacrifices and illegal drugs- coupled with threats and manipulation in Spain

FIVE people have been arrested in the Canary Islands for their involvement in a cult that ripped off members with charges for animal sacrifice rituals and the supply of illegal drugs.

The Policia Nacional said the gang used Santeria rituals to exert psychological control over followers.

Santeria is an Afro-Caribbean religion that combines West African Yoruba beliefs with Roman Catholic elements.

The religion is a legitimate spiritual practice with millions of followers but the gang exploited beliefs to make large amounts of money.

Four people in Tenerife and one in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria were detained on charges animal abuse, fraud, injuries, crimes against public health, false documentation, and belonging to a criminal gang.

The nationalities involved have not been disclosed.

Vulnerable people were targets for the gang who manipulated them through deception and instilling fears, including supposed spiritual threats,

Cult members shelled out large amounts of money for rituals that claimed personal benefits, spiritual protection, or sickness cures.

Participants sacrificed animals during ceremonies and took substances dangerous to health, including jimsonweed, poppers, cocaine and other hallucinogens.

Psychological control exercised by the cult leader was so intense that several ex-followers required psychiatric treatment after leaving the group.

The Policia Nacional said such groups posed significant danger by offering spirituality to commit crimes and earn large incomes.

