Illegal marijuana farms are syphoning energy from Malaga’s grid – enough to power 2,500 homes a year, authorities say

INDOOR marijuana farms leeching electricity off Malaga’s power grid are stealing enough energy to keep 2,500 homes lit for an entire year, authorities have warned.

According to a report by energy distributor Endesa, around a quarter of all electricity stolen in Malaga province between January and November was used to run illegal cannabis plantations, powering energy-hungry ventilation and climate-control systems.

Of more than 3,500 electricity fraud cases uncovered in 2025, 73 were linked to indoor marijuana farms, accounting for roughly nine million kilowatt-hours of stolen power.

The highest concentration of cases was found in Malaga city, where investigators believe at least 20 illegal grow operations are tapping directly into the grid.

Velez-Malaga followed with 11 confirmed farms, while Mijas recorded five, Endesa said.

A single indoor grow can consume as much electricity as around 80 average households, placing enormous strain on the local power network.

Officials warn that illegal connections frequently trigger power cuts and infrastructure damage, leaving law-abiding residents in the same buildings or neighbourhoods to pay the price.

The clandestine set-ups also pose serious safety risks, particularly in apartment blocks, where faulty wiring significantly increases the danger of fires and electrocution.

While personal use and private cultivation of cannabis are largely decriminalised in Spain, the sale and trafficking of the drug remain illegal.

Criminal networks have increasingly exploited legal grey areas – including sham ‘cannabis clubs’ and covert indoor farms – to fuel a lucrative black market.

Police routinely dismantle such operations across the Costa del Sol, a hotspot for traffickers thanks to its international transport links, booming tourism industry, and high-value property market.

In January, officers shut down several so-called ‘cannabis smokers’ associations’ in Fuengirola after discovering they were selling marijuana and other drugs to non-members.

In March last year, police also arrested a gang that had rented luxury villas in Mijas and Marbella, converting them into high-tech grow houses.

More than 1,000 cannabis plants and large quantities of ready-to-sell buds were seized.

Police say they are working closely with Endesa to track down illegal grow operations and have urged the public to report any suspicious activity.

