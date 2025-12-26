26 Dec, 2025
26 Dec, 2025 @ 16:00
British expat arrested at Costa Blanca airport and faces extradition for scamming £180k out of UK clients

A DODGY past for a British expat caught up with him after he was detained on an International Arrest Warrant at Alicante-Elche airport.

He was wanted for offences committed in the UK between 2018 and 2022 when he worked as a kitchen and bathroom installer.

The 48-year-old man had set up a new life for himself on the Orihuela Costa and was going to fly home when the Policia Nacional swooped.

He is accused of swindling around £180,000 from numerous clients, and if convicted, could face up to 10 years in a British prison.

The man used company logos without authorisation to give the impression he was qualified to perform jobs.

After offering quotes and charging significant deposits in advance, he did not carry out the work- making various excuses.

The victims never got their money back, despite his claims that he refunded their deposits.

The Policia Nacional were tipped off that he was living in Alicante province and they discovered that he was based on the Orihuela Costa.

They learned that he was about to fly from Alicante-Elche airport and an operation was launched to detain him.

He has been transferred to the custody of the National Court in Madrid to process the UK’s extradition request.

