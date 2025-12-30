Exotic alligator is rescued from reservoir after being dumped by owners in Spain

TWO people are facing animal abuse charges after dumping an alligator into a Castilla-La Mancha region reservoir.

The exotic animal- known as a caiman caiman-is native to South America and is an endangered species.

It was captured at the Almansa reservoir in the Albacete area on July 9 but details were only made public on Monday.

The gator was handed over to the safe-keeping of Madrid Zoo.

The caiman caiman was in accessible bathing area of the reservoir.

It was rescued by Guardia Civil officers with the help of the Almansa Fishermen’s Society and Castilla- La Mancha environment agents.

Lengthy inquiries led to the identification of two suspects in Petrer, Alicante province, aged 29 and 35.

They are being investigated for two offences against flora and fauna, consisting of the unauthorised release of a non-native species of fauna into the wild and the illegal possession of a protected species.

They are also being probed for abuse by abandoning a vertebrate animal in conditions where its life or integrity may be endangered.

If convicted of all charges, they could face jail sentences of up two years, fines, and a ban on possessing animals.

