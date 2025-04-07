WATCH: Dwarf crocodile found in Gibraltar: Creature which grows to 1.2m was rescued from home aquarium

A DWARF crocodile native to the Amazon Basin has been rescued from a Gibraltar property after authorities discovered it was being illegally kept as a pet.

Inside, they found the baby crocodilian female — a Cuvier’s Dwarf Caiman — housed in a man-made enclosure.

Although small, these caimans have powerful jaws and sharp teeth, and are not considered suitable pets — especially in built-up areas like Gibraltar.

Had it escaped, it could have posed a serious risk to pets and small children, particularly if cornered or frightened.

The reptile, which is under a metre long but can grow to 1.2 metres, was immediately taken to the Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park, where it is now being cared for in a secure enclosure.

Customs officers and wildlife officials swooped on the home after receiving a tip-off – the owner was cooperative and handed it over without incident.

A wildlife expert was on hand during the operation to ensure the animal’s safety.

The case is a reminder of Gibraltar’s strict rules on exotic animals, particularly under CITES regulations that protect endangered species.

Officials urged residents to check the legal requirements before importing or keeping unusual pets.