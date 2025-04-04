WATCH: Dramatic school-run punch up and ‘firearm incident’ in Gibraltar leads to armed police arrest

THE Royal Gibraltar Police are appealing for witnesses after a road rage incident saw armed police storm a local man’s apartment.

Dramatic images from social media showed heavily-armed officers entering the building in Mid Harbour Estate to arrest a 34-year-old man following reports of a ‘firearm incident.’

Moments earlier, two men had got into a broad daylight punch up just after the morning school run in the area of Waterport Roadway outside Bayside and Westside Comprehensive schools as other drivers and pedestrians looked on in amazement.

Two men went at it during the Friday morning school run in Gibraltar

The two men were seen to throw a couple of punches before one of them rushes to his boot and draws out an iron pipe.

He then runs over and smashes the rear window of the other driver as he speeds away with workers and numerous other witnesses are left standing there bemused.

The suspect was detained on suspicion of affray and possession of a firearm, according to police sources.

The operation was quickly mounted after police received information about the road rage incident, with RGP Armed Response officers supported by Gibraltar Defence Police colleagues during the raid.

Detectives from the RGP Crime and Protective Services Division have now taken over the investigation.

In a statement, the RGP moved to reassure the public that they are not seeking any additional suspects in connection with the incident.

Anyone who was present in the area where this incident took place, at approximately 9.20am today (Friday), or who may be able to assist the investigation, shoudl contact the RGP Duty Officer or RGP Safeguarding Team via Tel No: +350 20072500 or via the RGP website www.police.gi/report-online.