The Olive Press has scooped a prestigious UK journalism award: with campaigning young go-getter Yzabelle Bostyn

THE Olive Press’ very own Yzabelle Bostyn has won the UK’s prestigious NCTJ Trainee of the Year award.

She picked up the gong for her exceptional campaigning on the danger drug Nolotil in Spain.

The award recognises Yzabelle’s outstanding work and the high journalistic standards she demonstrated while learning her trade at the Olive Press.

The Yorkshire native’s hard-hitting investigation not only earned her accolades but also firmly established her as a rising star in global journalism.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle’s journey to this significant achievement began at the Olive Press, where she has worked as a trainee journalist in her first media job since leaving Sheffield University.

It was here that she developed the skills, dedication, and investigative mindset that have propelled her career.

The Olive Press provided her with a solid foundation, allowing her to tackle complex stories with the same professionalism and commitment to truth that marks the best of investigative reporting.

Her campaign on Nolotil – following on from two previous years of work probing the dangers of the drug for Northern Europeans – exemplified her ability to dig deep into critical issues and present them in a clear, impactful way.

It was this quality of work that impressed the NCTJ (National Council for the Training of Journalists) and earned her the Trainee of the Year honour, putting her in the spotlight alongside some of the best young journalists in the UK.

Yzabelle’s success at the Olive Press is part of a long tradition of the publication producing talented journalists who go on to make their mark in the wider media landscape.

One such former reporter, Anatoly Kurmanaev, recently made headlines with a front-page story in The New York Times. Anatoly’s piece on the rising tensions among Russia’s elite in the wake of the Ukraine war is a perfect example of the kind of groundbreaking work that the Olive Press fosters.

Other notable Olive Press alumni include Iona Napier who moved from the Olive Press to ITN, Laura Balfour who has worked for shows that have been screened by Netflix, the BBC and Channel 4.

Jorge Hinojosa landed a coveted role at The Sun after his time at the Olive Press, while Joe Duggan,also headed to The Sun after a three-year traineeship.

Yzabelle now joins this impressive list of successful former staff members.

Former, as sadly she now leaves us for a year traveling around Canada, no doubt tracking down wrong-doing on the Klondike Trail!

With her talent, determination, and the support of her colleagues at the Olive Press, she is certainly on track to follow in her predecessors footsteps and achieve even greater success, wherever she goes.

Well done Yzzy!