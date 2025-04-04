4 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Apr, 2025 @ 18:45
1 min read

The Olive Press has scooped a prestigious UK journalism award: with campaigning young go-getter Yzabelle Bostyn

by

THE Olive Press’ very own Yzabelle Bostyn has won the UK’s prestigious NCTJ Trainee of the Year award.

She picked up the gong for her exceptional campaigning on the danger drug Nolotil in Spain.

The award recognises Yzabelle’s outstanding work and the high journalistic standards she demonstrated while learning her trade at the Olive Press.

The Yorkshire native’s hard-hitting investigation not only earned her accolades but also firmly established her as a rising star in global journalism.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle’s journey to this significant achievement began at the Olive Press, where she has worked as a trainee journalist in her first media job since leaving Sheffield University.

It was here that she developed the skills, dedication, and investigative mindset that have propelled her career. 

The Olive Press provided her with a solid foundation, allowing her to tackle complex stories with the same professionalism and commitment to truth that marks the best of investigative reporting.

Her campaign on Nolotil – following on from two previous years of work probing the dangers of the drug for Northern Europeans – exemplified her ability to dig deep into critical issues and present them in a clear, impactful way. 

It was this quality of work that impressed the NCTJ (National Council for the Training of Journalists) and earned her the Trainee of the Year honour, putting her in the spotlight alongside some of the best young journalists in the UK.

Yzabelle’s success at the Olive Press is part of a long tradition of the publication producing talented journalists who go on to make their mark in the wider media landscape. 

One such former reporter, Anatoly Kurmanaev, recently made headlines with a front-page story in The New York Times. Anatoly’s piece on the rising tensions among Russia’s elite in the wake of the Ukraine war is a perfect example of the kind of groundbreaking work that the Olive Press fosters.

Other notable Olive Press alumni include Iona Napier who moved from the Olive Press to ITN, Laura Balfour who has worked for shows that have been screened by Netflix, the BBC and Channel 4.

Jorge Hinojosa landed a coveted role at The Sun after his time at the Olive Press, while Joe Duggan,also headed to The Sun after a three-year traineeship.

Yzabelle now joins this impressive list of successful former staff members. 

Former, as sadly she now leaves us for a year traveling around Canada, no doubt tracking down wrong-doing on the Klondike Trail!

With her talent, determination, and the support of her colleagues at the Olive Press, she is certainly on track to follow in her predecessors footsteps and achieve even greater success, wherever she goes.

Well done Yzzy!

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

WATCH: Dramatic school-run punch up and ‘firearm incident’ in Gibraltar leads to armed police arrest

Latest from Lead

Go toTop