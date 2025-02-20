Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez to meet Zelensky in Kyiv next week in show of support after Trump ‘dictator’ comments

PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez will travel to Kyiv on Monday to meet Ukraine president, Volodymir Zelensky and reaffirm ‘Spain’s support for Ukrainian democracy’.

The trip was announced by Sanchez on Thursday as the gulf appears to be widening between Europe and the United States over holding peace talks with Russia.

US president, Donald Trump, branded Zelensky a ‘dictator’ on Wednesday with European NATO members shoring up their backing for the Ukraine- three years after Russia’s invasion.

MADRID MEETING, MAY 2024

There are also serious concerns that Europe and the Ukraine have been frozen out of US-Russia talks to end the three-year-old war amidst fears of a ‘sell-out’ to Vladimir Putin.

Spanish government sources said: “For Spain, it is time to stand with President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people and we will support Ukraine in all its efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace which does not reward the aggressor.”

It will be Sanchez’s fourth trip to Kyiv since the war started in 2022 with Zelensky visiting Spain last year.

Sanchez spoke last Thursday with Volodymir Zelensky via telephone with the Prime Minister telling him that ‘he can continue to count on Spain’.

“I have conveyed my full support to him in the defence of his country’s sovereignty in the face of Russia’s illegal, unjust and unjustified aggression,” Sanchez said on social media.

He insisted that Spain’s support for Ukraine ‘goes beyond words’, as he believes has been shown in the last three years.

“Europe will continue to support Ukraine’s aspiration for a just and lasting peace,” Sanchez concluded.

The last time a Spanish government member went to the Ukraine was on January 28 when the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, travelled to Lviv to meet his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha.