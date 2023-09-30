A CHARRED body has been found in a burned-out car in Andalucia.

The grisly discovery was made in Albox, Almeria, on Friday morning.

The blackened nature of the corpse has made it so far impossible to identify the person.

It is not yet known what caused the vehicle to burst into flames.

The 112 emergency service received a call at around 9.45am yesterday.

A local resident warned of a car on fire in Oro Vista road, some 2.5km from the centre of Albox.

Firefighters, Policia Local and Guardia Civil all rushed to the scene, alongisde paramedics.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of the incident.