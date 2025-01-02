2 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
2 Jan, 2025 @ 13:30
··
2 mins read

Historic monastery in Madrid to reopen after €6million revamp

by

EL Escorial, a monastery and World Heritage site near Madrid, is undergoing a €6.5m reorganisation. 

Almost 40 years after it was included in the Unesco World Heritage list, the royal monastery of San Lorenzo de El Escorial will undergo a transformation. 

Thanks to €6.5m of EU funding, visitors will soon be able to discover parts of Philip II’s monument previously hidden from the public. 

The two-year project aims to reintroduce visitors to the testament of Spain’s golden age, measuring 33, 327 sq metres.

Soon, a monastic patio will open to the public as well as several paintings once reserved for royals. 

Some 35 miles from Madrid, the religious complex fulfilled Philip II’s dream of building a monastery in a ‘desert’. 

Though not literally in a desert, the vision took a stunning 21 years to complete using the knowledge of two master architects: Juan Bautista de Toledo, who had worked alongside Michelangelo in Rome and Juan de Herrera, who fought alongside Philip’s father, Charles V. 

El Escorial interior – The Royal Library

Currently, over 450,000 visitors flock to the site each year, but according to Spain’s national heritage institution, Patrimonio Nacional, it could be better appreciated. 

Head of buildings and environment, Luis Perez de Prada said: “It was an incredible feat of work and it shows humanity’s ability to create something in the middle of nowhere.”

“It’s a reopening with a much deeper understanding of what one of Spain’s most important monuments is about architecturally and artistically, and of all the symbolism implicit in this place.”

El Escorial Palace gardens

One of the biggest changes is that visitors will soon enter through the imposing Patio of Kings to get a ‘much greater understanding of the monastery’s architecture.’ 

“We really want people to understand what they’re visiting when they come to a place like this; it’s not just about saying: ‘Yeah, I’ve done the tour and I can say I’ve visited El Escorial.’ You need to understand how it was created and how it’s been modified,” said Prada. 

For the first time visitors will also be able to enter the Patio of the Evangelists, a calming garden with fountains and statues echoing the great dome of the basilica. 

El Greco The Martydom of St Maurice and the Theban

Previously dormant painting and architecture galleries are set to be reopened at a cost of €2.4m.

The painting gallery will span nine rooms and show the tastes of four monarchs over 99 works including El Greco, Velazquez and Titian. 

Despite the works belonging to four monarchs: Philip II, Philip IV, Charles II and Isabel II, almost half will be dedicated to Philip II’s collection, a move said to show his ‘cultural clout’. 

According to Carmen Garcia Frias, a paintings curator at Patrimonio Nacional: “Philip II is the person who lays the foundation of the Spanish royal collections.”

One of the main pieces will be Calvary by Rogier van der Weyden ‘one of the most important works of universal painting’ which has been returned to its former glory following painstaking restorations. 

Nearby, the architecture gallery will display tools and materials used to construct the building, as well as sketches and models. 

Almost a third of the money will go to making the building more sustainable ready for the grand reveal in 18 months time. 

The work is said to give a much needed boost to this sometimes overlooked monument. 

According to Prada: “It’s a place where you can see the evolution of art and architecture making an important leap during the Renaissance. It also shows us what society – and the world – was like at the time: the religious wars; the counter-reformation. All of that is reflected here.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Drug use leaps threefold over 17 years in Spain to fight depression and lack of sleep with women more affected than men
Previous Story

Shocking report shows drug use leaping threefold over 17 years in Spain to fight anxiety and lack of sleep

‘Tinder date’ horror in Spain: Woman is strangled to death with a dog leash and set on fire
Next Story

‘Tinder date’ horror in Spain: Woman is strangled to death with a dog leash and set on fire

Latest from La Cultura

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

The investment advisor in Spain who makes house calls

Peter Dougherty of BISSAN Wealth Management is known as ‘the

Pictured: Enormous Sotogrande villa hits the market for over €22million

A HUGE €22million villa has hit the market in Sotogrande-