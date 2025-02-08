When will the clocks change to summer time in Spain this year?

THE Official State Gazette (BOE) has confirmed the date for this year’s switch to summer time in Spain.

Daylight saving time (DST) will begin on Sunday, March 30, when clocks move forward by one hour at 2am (1am in the Canary Islands).

This means the time will jump to 3am (2am in the Canary Islands), allowing for better use of daylight hours.

Spain follows a biannual time change, with clocks adjusted again in autumn.

While the practice continues to be debated globally, most European countries still observe DST.