8 Feb, 2025
8 Feb, 2025 @ 11:00
1 min read

Spanish scientists discover new animal deep in the Antarctic Ocean

by

SCIENTISTS from Spain have discovered a new species of mud dragon (kinorhynch) a vital part of the marine ecosystem. 

The Universidad Complutense de Madrid researchers identified the animal 6,000 metres deep in the Orkney Trench, part of the Antarctic Ocean. 

Mud dragons are tiny animals measuring between 100 micrometers and one millimeter, often occupying sediments. 

They are a kind of meiobenthos, a key part of the marine food chain and breakdown of organic material.

“This discovery significantly expands our knowledge of the biodiversity of these animals, adding to a very limited group of species known at these depths,” said Alberto Gonzalez Casarrubios, researcher at the UCM Department of Biodiversity, Ecology and Evolution.

Published by Zoologischer Anzeiger journal, the study was led by Nuria Sanchez. 

Until now, only two species of kinorhynchs were known at this depth due to the technical difficulty involved. 

“The results of this study have significant implications for the understanding and conservation of deep-sea marine ecosystems,” concludes Gonzalez Casarrubios.

As well as the Spanish researchers, other scientists from the University of Southern Denmark, the Federal University of Rio Grande (Brazil), the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, and the French Research Institute for the Exploration of the Sea were also involved in the study.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

