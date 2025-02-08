8 Feb, 2025
5 bedroom Villa for sale in Olocau with pool garage – € 340,000

Charming detached villa in exclusive urbanization of OlocauThis beautiful villa, located in one of the best urbanizations of Olocau, offers tranquility and comfort on a andscaped plot of 996 m² surrounded by lawn, large trees and several terraces. With a design that takes advantage of the unevenness of the land, the property is distributed over wo floors of equal surface. On the semibasement floor, you will find a large garage of more than 60 m² with two doors for vehicles, a storage room of 20 m², a large porchtype terrace and an auxiliary construction that houses the pool purifier and a… See full property details

Villa

Olocau, Valencia

  5 beds

  2 baths

€ 340,000

