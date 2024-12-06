Cider from Spain’s Asturias makes it onto UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list

CIDER may not be to everyone’s taste – but UNESCO has taken a shine to the apple-based tipple.

After nearly a decade of effort, the ‘culture of Asturian cider’ has officially been recognised as part of its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Adrián Barbón, President of the Principality of Asturias, expressed his pride and joy, calling the recognition “a justice to our memory and a boost to our self-esteem.”

He was joined by the Permanent Ambassador of Paraguay to UNESCO, Nancy Ovelar de Gorostiaga, who made the announcement at a ceremony in Asunción, Paraguay. The occasion was celebrated with a rendition of Asturias by singer Víctor Manuel, and a demonstration of the traditional cider-pouring method, known as ‘escanciado’.

Sidreria bar. © Sergi Reboredo/ZUMA Press Wire via Cordon Press

Asturias’ candidacy for recognition competed against 58 other proposals from 67 countries. However, it was recommended without hesitation by UNESCO’s evaluation body and formally approved by the Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding the Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The official announcement was celebrated by Asturias’ cultural and political leaders, including Spain’s ambassador to UNESCO, Miquel Iceta, and Asturias’ culture secretary, Vanessa Gutiérrez.

“This is not just about cider production but also about the broader cultural landscape of Asturias,” said Jordi Martí Grau, Spain’s Secretary of State for Culture. “Cider is more than just a drink – it is part of the community, shared with family and friends. This recognition celebrates Spain’s diversity and the rich cultures within our country.”

In a heartfelt speech, Gutiérrez, speaking both in Spanish and Asturian, highlighted that cider represents ‘a symbol and icon of Asturias’, reflecting the inclusive and communal nature of the people. She also thanked the team behind the successful bid, led by Luis Benito García Álvarez, Director of the Cider Chair at the University of Oviedo.

The announcement was followed by celebrations at the Museum of Asturian Cider in Spain, where local leaders and industry representatives expressed their pride in the achievement. Adriana Lastra, Spain’s government delegate in Asturias, stated: “UNESCO has recognised what we’ve known all along – that cider is culture, from the planting of the apple trees to the pouring of a ‘culín’ in any cider house.”

The recognition extends beyond politics, with Otea, the Asturias hospitality and tourism association, calling the decision a significant boost to the region’s appeal as a cultural destination. José Luis Álvarez Almeida, Otea’s president, said, “Cider is more than just a drink – it’s a cultural emblem that attracts tourists seeking to explore ancestral traditions.”

The event also saw chefs from across Spain, including Michelin-starred legends like Joan Roca, Ferran Adriá, and José Andrés, join in celebrating the cider culture of Asturias. Before a special dinner, the chefs raised their glasses in tribute to the newly recognised tradition, with the sound of bagpipes filling the air.