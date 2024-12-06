6 Dec, 2024
6 Dec, 2024 @ 16:19
Cause of Benalmadena hotel fire that saw 800 people evacuated is revealed

by

FIREFIGHTERS have revealed the cause of a fire in a Benalmadena hotel which led 800 people to be evacuated. 

Yesterday the Costa del Sol was rocked by multiple fires in a single day. 

Now, the cause of the Hotel Holiday World fire in Benalmadena has been revealed. 

Photo: Fuengirola se queja

According to news outlet 101 Television, the flames started because someone smoking on a terrace had thrown their cigarette on the floor, setting a straw beach umbrella ablaze. 

The incident saw 794 people evacuated from the hotel, but no one was hurt. 

However, there was significant damage to infrastructure as windows cracked and smoke pooled into the building. 

Two fire trucks attended the scene to put out the blaze and organise the evacuation of the Rotonda de los Elefantes hotel. 

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

