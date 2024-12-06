Cause of Benalmadena hotel fire that saw 800 people evacuated is revealed

FIREFIGHTERS have revealed the cause of a fire in a Benalmadena hotel which led 800 people to be evacuated.

Yesterday the Costa del Sol was rocked by multiple fires in a single day.

Now, the cause of the Hotel Holiday World fire in Benalmadena has been revealed.

Photo: Fuengirola se queja

According to news outlet 101 Television, the flames started because someone smoking on a terrace had thrown their cigarette on the floor, setting a straw beach umbrella ablaze.

The incident saw 794 people evacuated from the hotel, but no one was hurt.

However, there was significant damage to infrastructure as windows cracked and smoke pooled into the building.

Two fire trucks attended the scene to put out the blaze and organise the evacuation of the Rotonda de los Elefantes hotel.