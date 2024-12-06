6 Dec, 2024
6 Dec, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Platja d'Aro with pool garage – € 480,000

Apartment

Platja d'Aro, Girona

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 480,000

REF N712 FANTASTIC GROUND FLOOR APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE GARDEN This apartment is located in the fabulous La Bóvila residential complex, known for its spacious and well-kept communal areas. These include a large garden area, swimming pool, 2 paddle tennis courts, tennis court, 2 boule fields and children´s playground. The apartment is situated on a corner, it has 160 m2 of private garden, with direct access to the communal area, and features 3 bedrooms – 1 of them with en suite bathroom, another bathroom, separate kitchen and a large living-dining room with exit to a large covered terrace and… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

