3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Platja d'Aro with pool garage – € 480,000

Apartment Platja d'Aro, Girona 3 beds 2 baths € 480,000

REF N712 FANTASTIC GROUND FLOOR APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE GARDEN This apartment is located in the fabulous La Bóvila residential complex, known for its spacious and well-kept communal areas. These include a large garden area, swimming pool, 2 paddle tennis courts, tennis court, 2 boule fields and children´s playground. The apartment is situated on a corner, it has 160 m2 of private garden, with direct access to the communal area, and features 3 bedrooms – 1 of them with en suite bathroom, another bathroom, separate kitchen and a large living-dining room with exit to a large covered terrace and… See full property details