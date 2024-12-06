Spanish Netflix star dead at 37: Tributes pour in for much-loved Toy Boy actor

TRIBUTES are pouring in for a Spanish Netflix star who has died at just 37 years old.

According to reports, Jose de la Torre (pictured above, furthest right), known for his performances in series such as Toy Boy, lost his battle to a ‘serious illness’.

Jose, from Cordoba, Andalucia, is said to have contracted the disease just a few months ago before deteriorating.

Local Cordoban newspaper Montilla Digital said there will be a mass held in his honour today at 5.30pm, in the Parish of San Francisco Solano.

Jose Antonio de la Torre Delgado, which was his full name, studied at the School of Dramatic Art (ESAD) in Malaga.

He began his professional acting career by appearing in a Nena Daconte music video more than a decade ago.

Tragic: Jose de la Torre, known for his performances in series such as Toy Boy, lost his battle to a ‘serious illness’

One of his most successful roles was in 2019 in Toy Boy, an Atresmedia series that is now part of Netflix’s catalogue.

A year later, he joined the daily fiction series Amar es para siempre on Antena 3. And, in 2021, he reprised his role as Ivan Nieto Guillen in the second season of Toy Boy.

Jose also worked as a model for different fashion, jewellery and accessories brands.

This can be seen on his Instagram profile, where he has more than 450,000 followers who have flooded his photos with tributes.

One wrote: “I’m completely devastated, rest in peace beautiful.”

Another said: “I cannot believe this news. I will always remember you brother, rest in peace.”