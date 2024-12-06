6 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Dec, 2024 @ 11:37
·
1 min read

Spanish Netflix star dead at 37: Tributes pour in for much-loved Toy Boy actor

by

TRIBUTES are pouring in for a Spanish Netflix star who has died at just 37 years old.

According to reports, Jose de la Torre (pictured above, furthest right), known for his performances in series such as Toy Boy, lost his battle to a ‘serious illness’.

Jose, from Cordoba, Andalucia, is said to have contracted the disease just a few months ago before deteriorating.

Local Cordoban newspaper Montilla Digital said there will be a mass held in his honour today at 5.30pm, in the Parish of San Francisco Solano.

Jose Antonio de la Torre Delgado, which was his full name, studied at the School of Dramatic Art (ESAD) in Malaga.

He began his professional acting career by appearing in a Nena Daconte music video more than a decade ago.

Tragic: Jose de la Torre, known for his performances in series such as Toy Boy, lost his battle to a ‘serious illness’

One of his most successful roles was in 2019 in Toy Boy, an Atresmedia series that is now part of Netflix’s catalogue.

A year later, he joined the daily fiction series Amar es para siempre on Antena 3. And, in 2021, he reprised his role as Ivan Nieto Guillen in the second season of Toy Boy.

Jose also worked as a model for different fashion, jewellery and accessories brands.

This can be seen on his Instagram profile, where he has more than 450,000 followers who have flooded his photos with tributes.

One wrote: “I’m completely devastated, rest in peace beautiful.”

Another said: “I cannot believe this news. I will always remember you brother, rest in peace.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Watch: Alan Carr and Amanda Holden go wild at Malaga’s Christmas lights show while filming their much-loved home renovation series

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Platja d'Aro with pool garage - € 480
Next Story

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Platja d'Aro with pool garage – € 480,000

Latest from Celebrity

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Platja d'Aro with pool garage - € 480

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Platja d'Aro with pool garage – € 480,000

Apartment Platja d'Aro, Girona   3 beds   2 baths

Watch: Alan Carr and Amanda Holden go wild at Malaga’s Christmas lights show while filming their much-loved home renovation series

ALAN Carr and Amanda Holden have been spotted filming for