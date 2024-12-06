Watch: Alan Carr and Amanda Holden go wild at Malaga’s Christmas lights show while filming their much-loved home renovation series

ALAN Carr and Amanda Holden have been spotted filming for an upcoming television series in Malaga.

In footage shared on TikTok, the pair can be seen jumping up and down and dancing while enjoying the iconic Christmas lights show in Calle Larios.

The much-loved comedian, 48, and Britain’s Got Talent judge, 53, won over viewers again this year with the latest series of their hit show Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job.

According to a description on the BBC website: “Besties Amanda Holden and Alan Carr roll up their sleeves to bring crumbling Italian homes back to life. As they embrace the local lifestyle, it’s demolition and la dolce vita.”

Earlier this year it was announced that the show had been renewed for season three and that the comedic duo would be heading to southern Spain – under the title Alan & Amanda’s Spanish Job.

Amanda Holden (Britain Got Talent) y Alan Carr (Draq Race UK) grabando un programa para la TV británica en Calle Larios pic.twitter.com/cjHzOIvxyd — Jesus (@JesusMalaga) December 2, 2024

Amanda said in April: “To have reached series three already is beyond the dreams of our lockdown pitch to the BBC!

“By day we love getting our hands dirty knocking down walls and lugging around power tools knowing we’ll be sipping on an ice-cold reward by night, forgetting the cameras are rolling! Bring on the Spanish sun, we can’t wait to get started and continue to help Comic Relief and Children In Need along the way.”

Alan added: “It’s always exciting when a show you love gets recommissioned but the fact that we will be bringing our unique DIY expertise to a whole different country makes it even more special.

“We are saying ciao for now and Hola España! Can’t wait to grab our power tools and get our hard hats on and bring some much needed TLC to a casa in Spain!”

The latest series does not yet have a broadcast date.