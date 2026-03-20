COMMUTERS using Malaga’s metro system this Friday evening can expect significant disruption thanks to a new wave of industrial action.

A walkout will take place between 7pm and 9pm with minimum service levels of 50%.

The order has been issued by Direccion General de Trabajo, Seguridad y Salud Laboral to ensure trains are running properly.

On average, there are eight and a half trains per hour between 7pm and 8:30pm, which means there will be only six during the strike.

READ MORE: Spain loses faith in once world-beating train network after string of incidents, disasters, and driver strikes over safety

On Thursday March 19 Metro de Malaga announced a strike on their social media platforms.

Services will be cut even further between 8:30pm and 9pm, reduced to one or two metros.

The Metro de Malaga stated on Instagram that the approximate interval will be doubled to 14 minutes instead of the usual seven on normal days.

Further strikes have been called for during Semana Santa on March 30, April 1 and 2.

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