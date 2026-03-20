20 Mar, 2026
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20 Mar, 2026 @ 10:01
1 min read

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city – € 399,975

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2 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city - € 399

Charming renovated apartment of 75 m², according to the land registry, for sale in the heart of Sant Antoni. Discover this bright and cozy fully renovated apartment, located on Villarroel Street, one of the most sought-after areas of the Sant Antoni neighbourhood, known for its dynamic atmosphere and excellent gastronomic and commercial offerings. Upon entering the property, you are welcomed by a spacious living-dining room with a modern integrated kitchen, designed with style and functionality to enjoy every moment at home. The apartment has two double bedrooms, both exterior and with… See full property details

Flat

Barcelona, Barcelona

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 399,975

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city - € 399,975

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Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

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