John George killing: Judge summonses two people to answer questions about Belfast man’s murder on Costa Blanca

TWO people were scheduled to appear at a Torrevieja court on Friday to answer questions over the murder of Belfast man, John George.

Mr. George’s body was found this month in a Rojales field after being reported missing by his family in mid-December.

The George family solicitor, Kevin Winters, said that two people had been summoned to a Torrevieja court.

JOHN GEORGE

A statement from Mr Winters said: “We can confirm that summonses have been issued for the attendance of two persons to answer enquiries in relation to the murder of Mr George.

“We have been in touch with the authorities in connection with this latest development.”

“The family now face an anxious wait to learn what each individual has to say,” Winters added.

“The revelation about the anticipated court appearances on Friday has raised expectations of a major breakthrough on the investigation. “

“With the imminent funeral of Mr George the timing of this news couldn’t come at a more critically sensitive time for the next of kin,” the statement concluded.

John’s funeral service was postponed from last Friday for a second autopsy to take place.

The results of that have not been made public, but Kevin Winters said the first one revealed that Mr. George had been stabbed first before being shot.

The funeral service will now be held on Saturday at 9am.

Just one arrest has been made over the killing which saw a 32-year-old man from the Czech Republic bailed on January 10 after being told he was being investigated as an alleged accomplice.

George’s family have claimed via social media that his murderer was a drug trafficker- also from Northern Ireland- and that he fled to Thailand.

An international arrest warrant was issued by a Torrevieja judge last week.