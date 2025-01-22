John George: International arrest warrant issued for prime suspect in his murder on Spain’s Costa Blanca

AN INTERNATIONAL arrest warrant has been issued by a Torrevieja judge for the suspected killer of Belfast man John George.

The Valencian High Court said three orders have been activated- namely an international warrant, a European arrest warrant and a national search and arrest warrant.

The suspect’s name has not been released by authorities.

A 32-year-old man from the Czech Republic was bailed on January 10 after being told he was being investigated as an alleged accomplice over the killing.

George’s family have claimed via social media that the murderer was a drug trafficker- also from Northern Ireland- and that he fled to Thailand.

Father-of-two John George, 37, was last heard from on December 14, when he made a ‘distressing’ phone call to his family after going to the Orihuela Costa for a holiday.

His relatives reported him missing when he failed to catch a scheduled flight home four days later.

He was due to drive from Cabo Roig to Benidorm on December 14 but never arrived.

His family insisted early on that he was ‘lured’ to Spain before being shot to death by an ‘acquaintance’.

Mr. George’s body was discovered on January 7 hidden among some trees on a lemon farm in Rojales- 25 kms away from Cabo Roig.

A witness in the case phoned his family saying that a person had admitted carrying out the killing.

The caller claimed John George left a Cabo Roig apartment with another man on December 15, who returned home a few hours later with a gun and confessed to having shot him.

Mr George’s funeral had been due to take place last Friday, but was postponed.

His sister Courtney posed on social media: “All funeral arrangements cancelled until further notice due to circumstances beyond our control.

“Updated arrangements will follow in due course.”