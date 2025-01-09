John George: Main suspect may have fled to Thailand after Belfast father’s murder in Alicante

THE Guardia Civil is investigating whether the alleged killer of 37-year-old Belfast man John George, whose body was found last Tuesday on a Costa Blanca farm, has fled to Thailand.

George’s family claim the murder suspect was a drug trafficker- also from Northern Ireland

A Czech national, 32, was arrested shortly after the discovery of Mr. George’s body but he is believed not to have any direct involvement in the killing.

JOHN GEORGE

John George was last heard from on December 14, when he made a ‘distressing’ phone call to his family.

His father, Billy, urged him to return home on a flight he had booked for four days later.

He was due to drive from Cabo Roig on the Orihuela Costa to Benidorm on December 14 but never arrived.

His family insisted early on that he was ‘lured’ to Spain for a holiday before being shot to death by an acquaintance.

The alleged killer- according to John George’s family- is a drug trafficker from Northern Ireland with links to the paramilitary Ulster Defence Association.

The Guardia Civil are now investigating their claims that he might be in Thailand.

Billy George has named six people on social media as suspects in the death of his son.

They include the arrested Czech national and the man who flew to Thailand, as well as his girlfriend.

An autopsy confirmed that Mr. George had been shot dead.

His body was hidden among some trees on a lemon farm in Rojales- 25 kms away from Cabo Roig.

A witness in the case phoned his family saying that a person had admitted carrying out the killing and that one of the suspects had taken the gun to ‘clean it up’.

In the same call, the person said that at around 10pm on December 14, John George left his Cabo Roig apartment with another man, who returned home a few hours later with the weapon and confessed to having shot him.

John’s family launched an online fund raiser that has raised over £27,000 as of Wednesday to pay for previous search efforts and for the repatriation of his body.