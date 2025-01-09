1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Manilva with pool garage – € 220,000

Apartment Manilva, Málaga 1 beds 1 baths € 220,000

Imagine waking up every morning in a cozy apartment located in the prestigious La Paloma development in Manilva Costa. This charming home features a 35 m2 garden to enjoy nature, a 25 m2 terrace with glass enclosure that can be enjoyed all year round, and a garage for your convenience. Upon entering, you will be greeted by a bright living room accessed through a welcoming entrance hall. The fully equipped and almost new kitchen invites you to create delicious recipes. From the kitchen and living room, there is direct access to the terrace and garden, ideal for enjoying outdoor meals at any… See full property details