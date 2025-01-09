Beach in Spain is ranked among the 10 best in the WORLD by Lonely Planet

RESPECTED travel publication Lonely Planet has revealed their top ten beaches in the world and this Spanish destination has made the cut.

January blues may have you already considering your next beach getaway and lucky for you, one of the best in the world is right on your doorstep.

Platja Illetes, in Formentera, has been crowned one of the best beaches in the world, thanks to Lonely Planet.

It took the final spot in the ranking, which narrowed down beaches worldwide to find the top ten coastal havens.

BEST BEACH: Platja Illetes has ranked amongst the best coastal enclaves in the world.

Photo: Turismo Formentera

The beach is just 10km from Palma, near the tourist haven of Illetas and many luxury hotels.

It is the largest of three extensive white sand beaches in the area, each surrounded by calm, crystal clear water.

Platja Illetes is easily accessible by car and public transport, with a range of restaurants, bars and activities to enjoy.

Flanked by stunning coves and nature, it is a great enclave to enjoy a summer’s afternoon.

Meanwhile, Australia took the top two spots, with Whitehaven Beach in Queensland taking the crown, followed by Squeaky Beach in Victoria.

In third place was Anse Source d’Argent in Seychelles accompanied by Sunset Beach in Thailand in fourth place.

The fifth and sixth spots were taken by European beaches, with Sarakiniko in Greece and Haukland in Norway storming the rankings.

Next was Playa Balandra in Mexico, followed by two USA entries, Pfeiffer Beach and Hanalei Bay.

