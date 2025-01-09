9 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
9 Jan, 2025 @ 11:57
····
1 min read

Beach in Spain is ranked among the 10 best in the WORLD by Lonely Planet

by

RESPECTED travel publication Lonely Planet has revealed their top ten beaches in the world and this Spanish destination has made the cut. 

January blues may have you already considering your next beach getaway and lucky for you, one of the best in the world is right on your doorstep. 

Platja Illetes, in Formentera, has been crowned one of the best beaches in the world, thanks to Lonely Planet. 

It took the final spot in the ranking, which narrowed down beaches worldwide to find the top ten coastal havens.

READ MORE: Exploring Mallorca: Find all the best of Calvia from beaches and nightlife to sports and gastronomy

BEST BEACH: Platja Illetes has ranked amongst the best coastal enclaves in the world.
Photo: Turismo Formentera

The beach is just 10km from Palma, near the tourist haven of Illetas and many luxury hotels. 

It is the largest of three extensive white sand beaches in the area, each surrounded by calm, crystal clear water.

Platja Illetes is easily accessible by car and public transport, with a range of restaurants, bars and activities to enjoy. 

Flanked by stunning coves and nature, it is a great enclave to enjoy a summer’s afternoon. 

Meanwhile, Australia took the top two spots, with Whitehaven Beach in Queensland taking the crown, followed by Squeaky Beach in Victoria. 

In third place was Anse Source d’Argent in Seychelles accompanied by Sunset Beach in Thailand in fourth place. 

The fifth and sixth spots were taken by European beaches, with Sarakiniko in Greece and Haukland in Norway storming the rankings. 

Next was Playa Balandra in Mexico, followed by two USA entries, Pfeiffer Beach and Hanalei Bay.

READ MORE: This is the most sought after beach in Spain’s Malaga, according to Google – and it’s not in Marbella or Estepona

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

HORROR IN ALICANTE: FRAU WIRD VON EINEM ZUG GETÖTET, WÄHREND SIE MIT DEM HANDY TELEFONIERT 

Police investigating John George murder in Spain are looking into claims that killer has fled to Thailand
Next Story

John George: Main suspect may have fled to Thailand after Belfast father’s murder in Alicante

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Super scammer made €2.7m from multiple cons in Spain by using 55 identities to open 364 bank accounts

Super scammer made €2.7m from multiple cons in Spain by using 55 identities to open 364 bank accounts

A VALENCIA scammer made over €2.7 million in six years
1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Manilva with pool garage - € 220

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Manilva with pool garage – € 220,000

Apartment Manilva, Málaga   1 beds   1 baths €