American tourist, 80, ‘murdered in Malaga tourist apartment’ after neighbours hear ‘screams of agony’

AN American tourist has been found dead with signs of violence in a holiday apartment in Malaga’s historic centre.

He had reportedly just arrived in Malaga for a short holiday when his body was discovered on Tuesday in his rental apartment on Calle Viento, just off the popular Calle Carreteria in the heart of the tourist district.

Police have launched a murder investigation after the belongings of the 80-year-old victim were found stolen.

A neighbour reported hearing ‘screams of agony’ around 9pm on Monday night, according to SUR.

They were described as ‘the sounds of someone being murdered’ and suggested it sounded like someone was being smothered.

“I heard a man screaming so much. It felt like someone was smothering him with a pillow, and he was fighting back.

“The screams continued for about 10 minutes,” added the neighbour, who had recently moved to the building.

Unable to figure out which flat the screams had come from, she spoke with another resident who hadn’t heard anything, initially calming her fears.

While some residents did contact emergency services and local police attended the scene that night, they were unable to locate the American occupant, who investigators believe was already dead.

Detectives have revealed that the man suffered a fatal head injury inside the flat, although the exact cause of the trauma remains unclear.

The Homicide Group of the Policia Nacional is now investigating whether the victim suffered the injury before being robbed, or if the fatal injury was inflicted during a violent robbery.

The case has highlighted growing concerns about criminals targeting Malaga’s historic centre, where traditional residential buildings have largely been converted into tourist apartments.

Police are awaiting the results of a forensic examination to determine the exact time and cause of death. The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.