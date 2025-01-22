22 Jan, 2025
22 Jan, 2025 @ 10:37
·
1 min read

Marbella clinic named Spain’s best paediatric centre

by

A MARBELLA clinic has been named the best paediatric clinic in Spain. 

German Clinic has long been a respected health facility on the Costa del Sol and has now been recognised by Spain’s National Medicine Awards. 

Clinic director Dr Rocio Estella Perez has also earned the title of the best paediatric doctor. 

Photo: IMED German Clinic

She said: “I’m very proud that we’ve received this award after so many years of working for children and their families.

“We’ve been in Marbella for eight years and believe it’s important to treat patients in their native languages. That’s why we speak English, German, French, Spanish, Greek and Russian.”

Estella Perez was trained in both Spain and Germany, specialising in neonatal care though the clinic has professionals for every need. 

“Our clinic is very modern,” said Estella Perez. 

“We even use artificial intelligence in our treatments. Our commitment to quality and top notch equipment makes us deserving of this award.”

The doctor and her team will attend the awards on April 2 in Madrid’s Westin Palace Hotel.

