21 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Jan, 2025 @ 19:00
··
1 min read

German tunnelling specialists awarded contract to assess feasibility of Spain to Morocco underwater tunnel – reports

by

AN underwater tunnel between Spain and Morocco is reported to be one step closer to fruition after a firm was selected to conduct a feasibility study.

German underground boring specialists Herrenknecht, who specialise in tunneling using the largest drilling machines in the world, have been awarded the €300,000 contract through their Spanish subsidiary, according to reports in Morocco.

Herrenknecht boasts a track record of prestigious tunnelling projects, including Gotthard Base Tunnel in Switzerland, which is the world’s longest and deepest railway tunnel at 57 km long.

The German specialists also constructed the new Thames Tideway Tunnel, also known as London’s ‘super sewer’, and Qatar’s metro system in Doha built ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

READ MORE: Spain to Morocco train latest: Businesses line up to invest in the so-called ‘Gibraltar Tunnel’ as project edges closer

They will be tasked with investigating whether the proposed €7 billion tunnel, which could run 300 metres deep underground between Tarifa and Tangier, is really a feasible engineering feat.

The plans, which would surpass the length of both the Channel Tunnel and Japan’s Seikan Tunnel, have already seen combined investments of €104 million from Spain and Morocco since initial studies began.

An additional €2 million in EU recovery funds has been allocated to update technical studies and digitise plans for the mega-project, which could take over 20 years.

READ MORE: Spain-Morocco rail tunnel latest: Experts will study seismic activity in the Gibraltar strait to determine project’s viability – this is the proposed route

Ambitious estimates predict that 13 million passengers could cross between Morocco and Spain each year on the train, which would involve a double-rail track and an additional service line stretching 38.5 kilometres .

The Spanish government-owned company Secegsa has recently contracted four seismographs, for a cool €480,000, to evaluate seismic risks in collaboration with the US Geological Survey.

The project envisions two railway tunnels that would connect Spain’s rail network to Morocco’s, though significant infrastructure upgrades would be needed on the Spanish side.

Secegsa’s executive president Jose Luis Goberna Caride has already said that while preliminary studies may cost up to €1 billion, this investment is crucial for accurate cost and timeline projections for the final build.

READ MORE: Notorious narco leader in the Strait of Gibraltar claims Netflix documentary violated his right to a fair trial 

The project, first conceived in 1979 following a meeting between Spain’s King Juan Carlos I and Morocco’s Hassan II, has seen periods of both progress and stagnation, often reflecting the state of Spanish-Moroccan relations.

If completed, the tunnel would create the first fixed link between Europe and Africa, potentially transforming trade routes between the two continents and marking one of the most significant engineering achievements in modern history.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

British teenager with rare genetic condition faces weeks in hospital after falling seriously ill during family holiday on Costa Blanca
Previous Story

British teenager with rare genetic condition faces weeks in hospital after falling seriously ill during family holiday on Costa Blanca

Latest from Cadiz

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

British teenager with rare genetic condition faces weeks in hospital after falling seriously ill during family holiday on Costa Blanca

British teenager with rare genetic condition faces weeks in hospital after falling seriously ill during family holiday on Costa Blanca

A BRITISH teenage girl with a rare genetic condition had

Explosion at Barcelona Port kills one, injures four

ONE person has died and four injured – one critically