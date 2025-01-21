Four fugitives working as fruit pickers- including man on the run for 18 years- are arrested on the Costa Blanca

A POLISH man on the run for 18 years from his native country was one of four fugitives arrested during checks made on fruit pickers at a Costa Blanca farm.
The Guardia Civil discovered the 49-year-old Pole had a European Arrest Warrant issued against him back in 2007 for public order offences.
He is set to be extradited back to Poland.
READ MORE:
- Seasonal strawberry pickers in Spain at risk of sex abuse and work exploitaion by gangmasters
- Police make 43 arrests as poorly paid foreign farm workers are exploited in the Murcia area of Spain
Officers checked the status of over 20 fruit pickers at a Pego orange farm this month and the visit yielded three other arrests.
Another 49-year-old man had an order issued by Valencia authorities banning him from re-entering Spain until September 2027, and he will be expelled again.
The two others from Valencia and Ourense had court warrants out against them- both for road safety offences.
They were bailed after making court appearances.