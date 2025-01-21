Four fugitives working as fruit pickers- including man on the run for 18 years- are arrested on the Costa Blanca

A POLISH man on the run for 18 years from his native country was one of four fugitives arrested during checks made on fruit pickers at a Costa Blanca farm.

The Guardia Civil discovered the 49-year-old Pole had a European Arrest Warrant issued against him back in 2007 for public order offences.

He is set to be extradited back to Poland.

PEGO INSPECTION

Officers checked the status of over 20 fruit pickers at a Pego orange farm this month and the visit yielded three other arrests.

Another 49-year-old man had an order issued by Valencia authorities banning him from re-entering Spain until September 2027, and he will be expelled again.

The two others from Valencia and Ourense had court warrants out against them- both for road safety offences.

They were bailed after making court appearances.