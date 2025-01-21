21 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Jan, 2025 @ 15:00
··
1 min read

Four fugitives working as fruit pickers- including man on the run for 18 years- are arrested on the Costa Blanca

by
Four fugitives working as fruit pickers- including man on the run for 18 years- are arrested on the Costa Blanca

A POLISH man on the run for 18 years from his native country was one of four fugitives arrested during checks made on fruit pickers at a Costa Blanca farm.

The Guardia Civil discovered the 49-year-old Pole had a European Arrest Warrant issued against him back in 2007 for public order offences.

He is set to be extradited back to Poland.

READ MORE:

Four fugitives working as fruit pickers- including man on the run for 18 years- are arrested on the Costa Blanca
PEGO INSPECTION

Officers checked the status of over 20 fruit pickers at a Pego orange farm this month and the visit yielded three other arrests.

Another 49-year-old man had an order issued by Valencia authorities banning him from re-entering Spain until September 2027, and he will be expelled again.

The two others from Valencia and Ourense had court warrants out against them- both for road safety offences.

They were bailed after making court appearances.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

WATCH: Trump confuses Spain with a BRICS nation and threatens 100% tariffs amid question about Spanish defence spending 

Next Story

PREVIEW: What is Carnaval in Spain?

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Horror in Ronda: Man nearly has femoral artery severed in daylight knife attack while out walking his dog with his girlfriend in Spain

A MAN has been arrested in Ronda after allegedly stabbing
Spain asks for €4.4 billion of EU money to pay for emergency flood relief work in Valencia

Spain asks for €4.4 billion of EU money to pay for emergency flood relief work in Valencia

SPAIN’S government has asked for €4.4 billion from the European