31 Jan, 2025
Owner of Husky shot dead in Spain’s Malaga demands justice

Dylan was shot dead in a residential area of Coin

A DISTRAUGHT resident of Coin near Malaga in Spain is calling for justice after her four-year-old Husky, Dylan, was shot dead in a residential area.

The dog owner, known only as Melinda, has already collected 40,000 signatures in just 15 days  for an online petition that demands the shooter be brought to justice.

She is demanding an investigation into the shooting, urging that the responsible individual be held accountable for her dog’s death.

In her Change.org petition she questions “What good is the Animal Welfare Law if we don’t ensure it is enforced?”

Melinda explained: “Dylan was shot in broad daylight in a residential area when he ran away from home. 

“He was a magnificent dog. He got along with everyone and never fought with anyone. He was part of our family and his loss has left a huge hole in our lives.

Melinda also criticised the presence of firearms and air guns in public spaces, saying that if such weapons were prohibited, Dylan would still be alive today. “No one should be firing weapons in the streets,” she said.

Melinda is now calling on Coin Town Hall to impose stricter penalties for animal cruelty. “This isn’t the first dog this has happened to, but we want it to be the last,” she adds. 

Melinda is now scheduled to meet the Mayor of Coin, Francisco Santos on Monday.

She hopes to secure firm commitments from the mayor, and concrete measures that will ‘genuinely’ protect animals from cruelty.  

She added: “The loss of Dylan has left a huge void in our lives. This case cannot just be forgotten as if it was ‘only’ the life of an animal. Things need to change.”

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

