Owner of Husky shot dead in Spain’s Malaga demands justice

A DISTRAUGHT resident of Coin near Malaga in Spain is calling for justice after her four-year-old Husky, Dylan, was shot dead in a residential area.

The dog owner, known only as Melinda, has already collected 40,000 signatures in just 15 days for an online petition that demands the shooter be brought to justice.

She is demanding an investigation into the shooting, urging that the responsible individual be held accountable for her dog’s death.

In her Change.org petition she questions “What good is the Animal Welfare Law if we don’t ensure it is enforced?”

Melinda explained: “Dylan was shot in broad daylight in a residential area when he ran away from home.

“He was a magnificent dog. He got along with everyone and never fought with anyone. He was part of our family and his loss has left a huge hole in our lives.

Melinda also criticised the presence of firearms and air guns in public spaces, saying that if such weapons were prohibited, Dylan would still be alive today. “No one should be firing weapons in the streets,” she said.

Melinda is now calling on Coin Town Hall to impose stricter penalties for animal cruelty. “This isn’t the first dog this has happened to, but we want it to be the last,” she adds.

Melinda is now scheduled to meet the Mayor of Coin, Francisco Santos on Monday.

She hopes to secure firm commitments from the mayor, and concrete measures that will ‘genuinely’ protect animals from cruelty.

She added: “The loss of Dylan has left a huge void in our lives. This case cannot just be forgotten as if it was ‘only’ the life of an animal. Things need to change.”