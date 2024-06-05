‘Blood rain’ and storms to hit Spain this weekend as DANA weather front rolls in: These are the affected areas

A MIDWEEK heatwave with temperatures reaching 40 degrees in parts of the country will break towards the end of week with the arrival of storms and ‘blood rain’.

A cold Atlantic front will start approaching the Iberian Peninsula from Thursday but the weather will vary, with the brunt of the change set to be in northern and central Spain.

Forecaster Meteored said: “Between Wednesday and Friday, intense heat will gain prominence, as the Atlantic DANA that we are talking about these days will drive a very warm air mass over the Peninsula.”

DANA/GOTA FRIA STORM

“It will also be loaded with suspended dust from North Africa, meaning that blood rains could occur.”

A subtropical jet will drive a pocket of cold air to the Iberian Peninsula which will overlap with polar air from the north to create a DANA-style storm in some areas for a few ours.

This air mass will be loaded with moisture as it crosses a warmer-than-usual ocean and, according to Meteored, will be ‘prime gasoline’ for storms to develop.

It is predicted that they could be ‘very intense’ in northern and central Spain.

The DANA ‘gota fria'(cold drop) is expected to reach Spain between Friday and Saturday and will be reabsorbed by the polar air stream.

Temperatures will fall right across the country and all types of adverse weather such as hail and strong gusts of wind could occur.

According to Meteored, heavy showers may last for a few days, and after the DANA passes through, a new Atlantic trough could developed meaning that storms remain in several Spanish regions.