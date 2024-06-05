Michael Barrymore is moving to Spain: Controversial entertainer, 72, cites ‘better quality of life’ and ‘amazing culture’ as reasons behind relocation

MICHAEL Barrymore, the controversial former TV host turned TikTok star, has revealed he is moving to Spain this summer in search of a ‘better quality of life’.

In a TikTok video posted to his 2.9million followers, Barrymore, 72, said he would be moving to Catalunya as soon as he found his perfect villa.

The comedian, who rocketed to fame as the host of several popular light entertainment shows in the UK, has previously labelled Barcelona as his favourite city in the world, and told his followers he was searching for a property near Girona or Lloret de Mar.

Barrymore said: “Hey guys, yes I am moving to Barcelona. I’m 72 now and I’ve realised that quality of life is more important to me than anything, so I’m going to Spain”.

Barrymore, 72, told his TikTok followers he was moving sticks to Spain. Credit: TikTok/Michael Barrymore

He added: “I love the place. It’s not the Spain that I grew up with, there’s all the package resorts that we all know, this is the mainland Spain. It’s amazing. The culture there and the people and just the art and everything”.

“I started looking around Girona and the Catalunya area for houses back in March. I’ve flown out a couple of times already to look for places and see what I like. Once I decide which villa I like, maybe around Lloret de Mar, of course I’m gonna take Dave [his dog] with me and of course I’m going to take you guys with me”.

“So don’t worry, I’m going to vlog everything and you’re going to join me all the way throughout this entire story. Until I find the villa of my dreams, I’m going to find out as much as I can about it, download Duolingo, learn the language. I can’t wait”.

Barrymore told his followers that he would be able to move to Spain thanks to an Irish passport.

The Bermondsey-born entertainer was voted the UK’s favourite television star on multiple occasions, reaching his peak of popularity in the mid-1990s as he hosted shows including Strike It Lucky and Kids Say the Funniest Things.

However, Barrymore’s career came to a sudden end following the death of Stuart Lubbock, 31, under suspicious circumstances in a swimming pool at the entertainer’s home in Essex.

Barrymore’s career on UK televisions came to an end following the death of Stuart Lubbock in 2021. Credit: Cordon Press

The meat-factory worker was found dead with serious anal injuries and traces of ecstasy, cocaine and alcohol in his blood following a party.

Barrymore was sacked by ITV and faced questioning on multiple occasions by police, but no charges were ever filed and the TV star sued Essex Police for wrongful arrest, although the charges were later dropped.

He has always denied any knowledge of what happened or involvement in Lubbock’s death.