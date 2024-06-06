Schools can close early due to scorching temperatures in Spain’s Andalucia, Junta announces

THE Junta has announced that schools in Andalucia will be able to close early due to scorching temperatures.

EDUCATIONAL teams in primary and secondary schools will be able to make the decision.

The move is part of the ‘general action protocol for heat waves and exceptionally high temperatures in Andalucian educational environments.’

Highs of more than 35C are expected on the Costa de Sol this week.

It comes as Cordoba, the Valle del Guadalquivir, the Sierra Morena, Jaen, Granada and Sevilla all face heat warnings today, Thursday June 6.

The new ruling allows state schools to decide whether they let children out early on days when there are ‘orange or yellow’ heat warnings in place.

However, they cannot do this before midday and must inform parents beforehand.

In the case of minors, the early finish time must be ‘authorised by their legal guardians’, who must come and get them.

They must also sign a form provided by the school stating the exact time they have left.

The Junta stated that if there was a ‘good reason’, the rules could be flexible, letting students leave before midday.

However, if legal guardians are not available to pick up the children, they will be able to stay at school.

Teachers will also be required to stay.

So far, at least three Sevilla schools have changed their lesson times as temperatures reached up to 35 degrees, even stopping children coming to school Camas, Guillena and Almensilla.

