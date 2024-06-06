Top American movie and tv producers wooed by island tour of Mallorca to bring productions for location shoots

THE Mallorca Film Commission and Palma Pictures recently organised a tour to showcase filming locations to high-profile supervising United States location managers.

The tour covered areas from Andratx to Pollensa, including sites such as Soller, Torrent de Pareis, and the Nus de sa Corbata road.

Location head at Palma Pictures, Eduardo Rodrigalvarez, said: “Mallorca is not a little island – we have the scope and logistical potential to film large-scale, Hollywood productions, which offer a range of locations and varied backdrops.”

“By bringing high-profile film and TV location managers here, we can show them all the potential and ensure Mallorca is front of mind when they are planning their next production.”