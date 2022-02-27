NEW German crime series Der König Von Palma (The King of Palma) was filmed last year in Mallorca and is being shown on the RTL+ streaming platform, released this week.

It stars David Lifschitz playing Manuel Diaz, a German man who settles with his family in Mallorca in the 90s shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

He establishes a beer garden, soon after getting involved with drug traffickers.

The filming took place in Can Picafort and Playa de Palma.

Their establishment soon becomes a hot spot and the family find themselves trapped in a whirlwind of bribery, blackmail, and murder.

A local restaurant in Can Picafort, Oasis, was converted into the set of the beer garden.

The series is loosely based on the real-life story of Manfred Meisel, who founded the Bierkönig beergarden in Mallorca and was murdered in 1997.

It is one of the most anticipated series in Germany.

The series features a host of local actors and actresses, such as Santi Pons, Aina Compte, Irene Salord, and Núria Hosta.

