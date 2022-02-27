A NEW report has revealed the 16 cheapest cities to buy a home in Spain.

The majority are in the south, with Huelva, Alicante and Almeria among the cheapest.

The most affordable is the barrio of El Carmen, in Huelva, where property values come in at just €566 per square metre.

Spain’s Huelva (Image: Flickr)

Second comes La Chanca, in Almeria, which will set you back just €620 per square metre, while La Virgen de los Remedios in Alicante is just €677.

The report, by Idealista, lists a dozen more suburbs around Spain where prices come in for less than €850 per square metre, including parts of Avila, Caceres and Granada.

Under €800 per square metre there are four districts: Torreblanca in Sevilla, Esperanza in Almeria, Magraners in Lleida and La Magdalena in Jaen.

Spain’s Sevilla (Image: Flickr)

This compared to some parts of Madrid, Barcelona and San Sebastian where you can spend over €5,000 per square metre for property.

The average price of property for sale in Spain has registered a decrease of 0.3% over the last month and stands at €1,824 per square metre.

