A Bollywood blockbuster that was filmed largely in Mallorca is now out in Spanish cinemas.

Pathaan, which starrs two icons of Indian cinema – Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone – was directed by Siddharth Anand.

Filming began in 2020, but was disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be the return to the big screen of Bollywood’s highest paid actor after more than three years of absence, as a result.

The first major Hindi film production in Mallorca recorded scenes at the Beach Club Gran Folies, located in Cala Llamp, Sa Calobra, Canyamel and on Passeig d’es Born in Palma.

Months after filming Pathaan on the island, Bollywood returned to record a film directed by Luv Ranjan and starring one of Hindi celluloid’s fashionable couples in Sóller: Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor.

The team recorded sequences in different locations, such as Sóller and Pollença.

Palma Pictures also participated in the filming.

