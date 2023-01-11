Some stars from Hollywood will be in Mallorca this month as shooting starts for a big drama series

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman will be in Mallorca this month as shooting starts for Lioness, a series created by Taylor Sheridan for Paramount+.

The Australian actress will also serve as an executive producer for the series, with the fiction set to be shot in Mallorca between the middle of January until the end of February.

Lioness is based on true events and tells the story of a young marine recruited by the CIA to befriend the daughter of a terrorist group in order to bring down the organisation from within.

Actress Nicole Kidman will be in Mallorca for filming and producing of Lioness. Photo: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

According to specialised magazine Variety, Kidman will give life to Kaitlyn Meade, a CIA supervisor with a lot of experience in the game of politics.

“She will juggle the pitfalls of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who craves attention that she herself can’t even give, and being a mentor to someone who is walking suspiciously down the same rocky path she is on,” the outlet reported.

Paramount+ will also work in collaboration with Balearic filming studio Palma Pictures, as well as SurFilms.

There will be various locations across the island, which will benefit from 12,000 overnight stays.

In addition to Kidman and Laysla De Oliveira, the Lioness cast will also include Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hebert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur and Jonah Wharton.

