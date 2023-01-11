FOUR gang members have been arrested for kidnapping and injurying a man in Callosa de Segura.

The victim was held for four days last April before escaping during a 60 kilometre transfer to El Campello.

The 54-year-old Italian gang leader had links to the Neapolitan Camorra crime gang back in his native country.

Though the victim reported his kidnapping to the Guardia Civil, he initially did not tell them that he was held over stealing drugs and cash from the rival gang.

He said that four armed men captured him and then inflicted knife wounds during his four-day ordeal where he claimed he received no food.

The Guardia arrested a 55-year-old Italian woman in El Campello in April and then pooled resources with Italy’s Carabinieri to track down the ring-leader.

The head man was detained in Valencia on August 1, and two Spaniards- aged 31 and 34- in Marbella and Mijas last month.

All three men remain in custody.

The group has been charged by an Orihuela court for kidnapping, causing injury, and belonging to a criminal organisation.

