Cancer Support Mallorca are putting on a number of fundraising events in 2023 after a successful Christmas period that included not one but two Christmas fairs, as well as special events in Son Llatzer and Son Espases.

Tramnuntathlon

A multi-sport triathlon event set in the Serra de Tramuntana, the mountain range forming the spine of Mallorca, it is set to go ahead in April to raise funds for Cancer Support Mallorca.

Now fully booked up, athletes will kayak, cycle and run a punishing route that ends 155km later in the mountain village of Es Capdella.

Starting at 7am on Saturday April 15, it will take place over five stages that iron men and women can tackle on their own, or groups can do as a team relay of between two and five members.

Entry prices range from €150 for individuals to €180 for teams of five, and you must supply your own bicycle and seaworthy kayak.

White Collar Boxing

Renegade Martial Arts are putting on a one-off fight night spectacular with twelve total novice fighters to face off against each other in a charity bout.

The combatants, each with zero fighting experience, are undergoing a twice-weekly training boot camp over the next ten weeks to get into the shape of their lives.

Ranging from early twenties to mid fifties and with more women than men, the competitors will duke it out in three rounds of two minutes each.

The fight night is tentatively scheduled for March 18 at the martial artists’ studio on Carrer d’Albacete and all sponsorship money raised will go straight to Cancer Support Mallorca.

Art Class

Every Monday morning, Cancer Support Mallorca put on art classes which are open to all but especially those affected by cancer in some way.

They describe it as a ‘safe space to come and chat, make friends, learn something new and discover the therapeutic powers of art.’

It starts at 10.30am and runs to 1pm at their centre on Calle LLuna 3 in Calviá, with a €5 donation to cover the art materials and refreshments offered.

READ MORE: