THE Guardia Civil is investigating the death of a German couple in their Teulada house in Alicante Province.

A man called emergency services after discovering the bodies of the elderly man and woman.

They were said to be embraced but there have been no further details about the circumstances of their deaths.

The Guardia Civil has not provided any additional information but it is being assumed that the couple decided to take their lives.

The situation was initially complicated when the man who found them could barely speak Spanish leading emergency services to believe there were a greater number of victims.

A couple-both aged 81- were found dead at their Palma, Mallorca home on January 3 after neighbours had not heard from them for two months.

They’re believed to have died after making a suicide pact.