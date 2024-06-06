Caravaggio masterpiece goes on display in Madrid after it was going to be auctioned off for a pittance

A PAINTING by Italian master Caravaggio, which was credited to an unknown artist and almost auctioned off at a bargain price, has gone on display at Madrid’s Prado museum.

Called ‘Ecce Homo’, the dark canvas depicts a bloodied Jesus wearing a crown of thorns just before his crucifixion.

It is one of around only 60 known works by the Renaissance artist.

A Madrid auction house had been due to sell the painting in 2021 with an opening price of €1,500- mistakenly attributing it to an artist belonging to the circle of 17th century Spanish painter Jose de Ribera.

But just hours before it was to go under the hammer, the culture ministry blocked the sale on suspicion it was actually by Caravaggio, whose works are worth millions of euros.